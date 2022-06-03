Advertisement

Bennington man pleads not guilty to 2019 murder

Deven Moffitt
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington man Friday pleaded not guilty to the murder of a New York woman in 2019.

Deven Moffitt, 32, faces second-degree murder charges for the death of Jessica Hildebrandt, 43, of Ballston Spa, New York.

According to court paperwork, Moffitt and Hildenbrandt were in a relationship while Moffitt was in jail. In March 2019, four months before the murder, authorities say Hildenbrandt sent an email to the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s office saying she feared for her life if Moffitt was released. He was released in July of that year and police say Hildebrandt was murdered one week later. Her remains were found in 2020 in Searsburg.

Moffitt was arrested in Bennington Wednesday. He is being held without bail and is due back in court next month. If convicted, he could get life behind bars.

