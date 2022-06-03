Burlington Electric proposes 2nd rate hike in 2 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Electric Customers will be paying more under a proposed rate hike, the second in two years.

The increase would amount to an average of $3.10 more a month. Officials say the energy market is extremely volatile right now they are trying to keep costs as manageable as possible.

“This year we are proposing a 3.95% increase that would take effect as a surcharge on customer’s bills on August 1st. That will allow us to keep up with inflation, keep up with the cost of doing business, but try to keep that impact for customers as low as possible,” said BED’s Darren Springer.

Low-income customers can also sign up on the BED website for assistance, getting 12.5% off their electric bill if they qualify. The City Council and Public Utility Commission need to approve the hike.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.