City council to revisit Burlington short term rental proposal

Burlington has a tough housing market.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council on Monday is set to take up a revised short-term rental policy after the last effort was vetoed by the mayor.

The new proposed regulations would allow for a separate dwelling unit on an owner-occupied property to be rented out as a short-term rental. It would also allow for an offsite property to have one short-term rental as long as there was another unit rented out as affordable housing.

After failing to pass updated regulations over the past two years, those who worked on the ordinance are hopeful they can pass it through this time.

“I think it’s time to put this issue behind us and for us to move forward to bigger issues that we are dealing with. A lot of different viewpoints on this, a lot of different constituency groups. We’ve tried to take it all under consideration and I think we have something that’s as close as it’s ever been to striking the right balance,” said Councilor Ben Traverse, D-Ward 5.

The new package of regulations also proposes a tax on short-term rentals which will funnel directly into the city’s Housing Fund, which is dedicated to facilitating the building of affordable housing.

