Advertisement

Congressional candidates talk climate, environmental issues

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Ahead of the August primaries, three of Vermont’s candidates for U.S. House fielded questions on their environmental goals in a forum Thursday.

Democrats Becca Balint and Molly Gray and Independent Liam Madden took the stage at the Vermont College of Fine Arts Chapel in Montpelier.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council and Vermont Conservation Voters hosted the event. The VCV says it invited candidates who have filed for office and demonstrated they’ve received 5% or more of the vote in a previous statewide general election or primary, has polled 5% or higher in a primary or general election poll conducted by an independent professional pollster, or has raised at least $35,000 or received contributions from at least 1,500 Vermonters.

Among a range of environmental topics, candidates were asked about climate justice, sustainability, green jobs, energy production, forest protections, and biodiversity. Each made a case for why they’re the right person to help address the climate crisis in Congress.

The discussion also covered thoughts on gun reform, inflation challenges, the housing shortage, and voters’ rights.

Balint and Gray will face off on the Democratic ballot in August, while Madden is running in the Republican primary.

Watch the full forum.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to Mallets Bay School in Colchester Wednesday afternoon.
Bomb squad removes old grenade from Colchester school
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Jacob Cook
Police ID suspect in April City Hall Park shooting
Ariana Wunderle breaks the world record for the longest tightrope walk in high heels.
Vermont high school student breaks tightrope world record
Deven Moffitt
Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide

Latest News

Plymouth man arrested for allegedly shooting another man
Plymouth shooting
Plymouth man arrested for allegedly shooting another man
Two dead in tractor trailer rollover crash
two dead in tractor trailer rollover crash
Two dead in tractor trailer rollover crash
Train tracks stock image
Man hit by a train while fishing in Brattleboro