Congressional candidates talk climate, environmental issues

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Ahead of the August primaries, three of Vermont’s candidates for U.S. House fielded questions on their environmental goals in a forum Thursday.

Democrats Becca Balint and Molly Gray and Independent Liam Madden took the stage at the Vermont College of Fine Arts Chapel in Montpelier.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council and Vermont Conservation Voters hosted the event. The VCV says it invited candidates who have filed for office and demonstrated they’ve received 5% or more of the vote in a previous statewide general election or primary, has polled 5% or higher in a primary or general election poll conducted by an independent professional pollster, or has raised at least $35,000 or received contributions from at least 1,500 Vermonters.

Among a range of environmental topics, candidates were asked about climate justice, sustainability, green jobs, energy production, forest protections, and biodiversity. Each made a case for why they’re the right person to help address the climate crisis in Congress.

The discussion also covered thoughts on gun reform, inflation challenges, the housing shortage, and voters’ rights.

Balint and Gray will face off on the Democratic ballot in August, while Madden is running in the Republican primary.

Watch the full forum.

