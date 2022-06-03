Dancers take to the sky in Plattsburgh production of ‘Peter Pan’ ballet

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Looking to head to Neverland? Well, if the second star to the right won’t get you there, the Strand Center in Plattsburgh definitely will. The Adirondack Dance Company has been performing in Plattsburgh since 2006 and Friday will put on their biggest performance yet, and they have a few tricks up their sleeves.

“This production is one of the biggest productions we’ve ever done,” said Lily Glazier, a dancer taking part in the Adirondack Dance Company’s rendition of “Peter Pan - The Ballet.”

It’s a performance that will bring you back to your childhood imagination and is full of familiar faces

“I think that this is going to help capture and let people come in to really get lost in the story of ‘Peter Pan.’” said Jose Mario Chicas Chanduvi, a professional dancer brought in for the show. He’s from Colorado but was born and raised in Plattsburgh. He calls it a full-circle moment. “See, the progression of where I started, how I got there, and where I am now today. And to give it back as a thank you and to be a part of this community where it all began.”

The performance marks a major moment for his darling, Wendy, too. Glazier, who plays the part, has family members on and off stage. “It’s actually pretty fun because my dad is working backstage, my brother Blake is Michael, and my mom is actually my mom,” Glazier said.

These dancers range in age from young to old, beginner to expert, and have spent countless hours nailing their choreography, even devoting their entire Memorial Day weekend so they never miss a beat. “We were here from 8 until 8,” said Kathy Koester, the production’s artistic director, who is literally taking the task to never before seen heights. “What’s special is our dancers are going to fly 20 feet off the stage.”

The crew worked with a specialized company to learn the ins and outs so these kids can be whisked away to Neverland in true Peter Pan fashion. “A lot of ballet companies don’t do the flying at all but I felt we should try to do it,” Koester said. “That has never happened in Plattsburgh, at any theater here in Plattsburgh.”

That training comes with several safety measures for the dancer and operators, including how to secure the harness and then dance whimsically in the air. “At first it took a little bit getting used to. We had to do about 14 hours of training,” Glazier said.

“When they are harnessed in, the operator gives them two taps on the shoulder. If they don’t get the two taps, then they know they are not safe,” Koester said.

The show starts at seven on Friday night at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh. They hope for one night, the audience will remember “that dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough.”

“If you have a dream, go for it, chase it,” Chanduvi said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.