Federal officials tour innovative Waterbury water treatment plant

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A new way to remove phosphorus from Waterbury wastewater is part of an effort to cut back on toxic algae blooms in Lake Champlain.

Federal and state officials toured the Waterbury wastewater plant’s new “Co-Mag System” Friday. Water that used to leave the plant and into the Winooski River contained up to eight milligrams per liter of phosphorus. Now, it’s fewer than a quarter of a percent -- a 95% reduction.

Vt. Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says technologies like these will have a big impact on improving water quality. “It’s one in what needs to be an extensive number. Each one of these small victories -- as I would refer to them -- in that cumulative benefit that we need to see the reduction of harmful algal blooms in Lake Champlain,” she said.

The phosphorus byproduct is then dried out and brought to a facility in Canada.

