Fish for free in New Hampshire this weekend

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Grab your fishing poles and bait, Saturday is Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire.

On Saturday only, anyone can fish anywhere in the Granite State, freshwater or saltwater, without a fishing license.

New Hampshire Fish and Game say both state residents and nonresidents may participate.

All other fishing regulations apply and must be followed, including season dates and bag limits.

