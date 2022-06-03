Advertisement

Fish for free in New Hampshire this weekend

Grab your fishing poles and bait, Saturday is Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Grab your fishing poles and bait, Saturday is Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire.

On Saturday only, anyone can fish anywhere in the Granite State, freshwater or saltwater, without a fishing license.

New Hampshire Fish and Game say both state residents and nonresidents may participate.

All other fishing regulations apply and must be followed, including season dates and bag limits.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Rebecca Abair and Jessie Locke with their daughter, Vivienne June Locke.
Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment
Deven Moffitt
Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide
A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and...
Construction worker accused of setting White River Junction fire

Latest News

Courtesy: Killington Resort
Killington gears up for final ski weekend
Killington Resort is looking more green than white, but it’s still offering up its signature...
Killington gears up for final ski weekend
Grab your fishing poles and bait, Saturday is Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire.
Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire is Saturday
Courtesy: VTrans
Section of I-89 to close Friday night ahead of major repair