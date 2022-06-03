Advertisement

Killington gears up for final ski weekend

Killington Resort is looking more green than white, but it's still offering up its signature trail to skilled skiers and riders Saturday. But it will be a worko
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort is looking more green than white, but it’s still offering up its signature trail to skilled skiers and riders Saturday. But it will be a workout.

Resort reps say “The Beast” will live up to its name, with walking required down Superstar Headwall, between patches, and both onto and off of the lift, which will require skill navigating steep, rocky patches with gear in hand.

If that sounds good, tickets are $25 with all of the proceeds going to the Pride Center of Vermont.

The closing day celebration will run from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday on the Superstar chair.

