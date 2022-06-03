Advertisement

Lake Region UHS closed Friday due to threat

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Due to a threat of violence - Lake Region Union High School in Orleans will be closed Friday.

The schools website states that students and staff will not be in the building Friday, June 3rd. School officials say they received a threat on social media - targeting the school and specific students - its unclear what that threat was.

Earlier this week there was a police presence at nearby Orleans Elementary School in response to a student threat there.

Lake Region Union High School Threat Post
Lake Region Union High School Threat Post(wcax)

