Man denies kidnapping charge in alleged murder-for-hire plot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Colorado man has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping a man later found shot to death in a Vermont snowbank in 2018 in what prosecutors allege was a murder-for-hire scheme.

A federal judge in Vermont ordered Jerry Banks, of Fort Garland, Colorado, detained until trial.

Prosecutors say the death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, Vermont, stemmed from a financial dispute with one of the men charged with arranging to have him killed.

Prosecutors say they believe Banks killed Davis, but he has not been charged in the killing.

