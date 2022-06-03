Man hit by a train while fishing in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is airlifted to the hospital -- after he was hit by a train Thursday.

Brattleboro Police say the man was likely fishing off North Bridge on Putney road -- when a train barreled through.

Police say they found the man lying in the water -- conscious and alert. He was sent to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center-- but we don’t know his condition.

Police are reminding people to stay off train bridges and tracks -- since the trains travel fast and are surprisingly quiet.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.