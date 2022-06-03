Advertisement

No charges following NH use-of-force investigation at prison

File photo
File photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general says no corrections officers at the state prison for men in Concord will be charged following an investigation into two use-of-force incidents.

An investigation was opened in February 2021 into 11 corrections officers and into three additional officers for their documentation concerning one or more incidents.

Attorney General John Formella said Thursday his office has concluded that “based upon the affirmative defenses available to the corrections officers and other evidentiary issues, there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any of the corrections officers involved in these incidents committed any criminal offenses.”

