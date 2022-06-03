Advertisement

NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s legislature has voted to ban banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle.

The legislation is a major change to state firearm laws.

It was passed Thursday, less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo. Other new legislation will restrict civilian purchases of bullet-resistant armor, which was worn by the killer in Buffalo.

Bills would also require new guns to be equipped with microstamping technology that can help law enforcement investigators trace bullets to particular firearms.

Legal fights over the legislation are expected.

Related story:

NY poised to raise age for semiautomatic rifles

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Deven Moffitt
Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide
Rebecca Abair and Jessie Locke with their daughter, Vivienne June Locke.
Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment
A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and...
Construction worker accused of setting White River Junction fire

Latest News

Vermont State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky says the reminder comes because of the risk of egg...
State: watch out for the Spotted Lanternfly on nursery stock
Vermont State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky says the reminder comes because of the risk of egg...
State says to watch out for the Spotted Lanternfly on plants
Lake Region Union High School receives school threat
Police investigate threat at Lake Region Union H.S.
Lake Region Union High School will be closed Friday.
Police investigate threat at Lake Region Union H.S.
A Colorado man has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping a man later found shot to death in a...
Man denies kidnapping charge in alleged murder-for-hire plot