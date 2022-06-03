Advertisement

Plymouth man arrested for allegedly shooting another man

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, NH. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man, Thursday.

Police have charged 24-year-old Kegan O’Neil of Plymouth, NH -- with first and second degree assault -- and reckless conduct.

They say the shooting happened on Highland Terrace in Plymouth -- around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The 33-year old victim has life threatening injuries but is currently in stable condition.

