Plymouth man arrested for allegedly shooting another man
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, NH. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man, Thursday.
Police have charged 24-year-old Kegan O’Neil of Plymouth, NH -- with first and second degree assault -- and reckless conduct.
They say the shooting happened on Highland Terrace in Plymouth -- around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The 33-year old victim has life threatening injuries but is currently in stable condition.
