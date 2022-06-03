Section of I-89 to close Friday night ahead of major repair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews will be closing a portion of I-89 Friday night following a culvert collapse.

Both lanes from Exit 10 in Waterbury to Exit 11 in Richmond going north will be closed starting at 10 p.m. and going through 6 a.m. Saturday.

That’s to expedite the creation of a crossover for other roadwork starting roughly next week.

A culvert inspection and geotechnical investigation revealed a collapsing section of culvert under the southbound side in Richmond.

“We have been continually monitoring it, and we are expediting a repair and replacement project,” said Nick Wark, the project manager. “The closure will allow for multiple crews to do line striping and paving during the nighttime hours.”

Then, crews next week will implement the crossover, causing all southbound traffic to use the northbound lane.

“That is when the public will notice a significant traffic change with both directions utilizing the crossover and using the northbound lane with new jersey barriers in between,” said Wark.

This project will only replace a section of the culvert about 50 feet under the road that is damaged. Wark says the goal is to have the broken section of culvert replaced before winter, but there will be more that needs to be done.

“Sometime in the next one to three years you will see a similar project on the northbound barrels,” said Wark.

While we are in the thick of roadwork season, Wark reminds drivers to take it easy.

“Be very attentive, follow all the signs, no texting, and stay alert,” said Wark.

The goal is also to make sure that the culvert that is replaced is using the most up-to-date standard for culvert size and capacity.

“We work very collaboratively with the Agency of Natural Resources to properly size our structures for aquatic organism passage, as well as to handle large storm events. We have very up-to-date standards for sizing and that will be used here,” said Wark.

Wark says in this case, that is the plan, not just with the replaced section, but once they do the full replacement as well.

