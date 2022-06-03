Advertisement

Section of I-89 to close Friday night ahead of major repair

Crews will be closing a portion of I-89 Friday night following a culvert collapse.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews will be closing a portion of I-89 Friday night following a culvert collapse.

Both lanes from Exit 10 in Waterbury to Exit 11 in Richmond going north will be closed starting at 10 p.m. and going through 6 a.m. Saturday.

That’s to expedite the creation of a crossover for other roadwork starting roughly next week.

A culvert inspection and geotechnical investigation revealed a collapsing section of culvert under the southbound side in Richmond.

“We have been continually monitoring it, and we are expediting a repair and replacement project,” said Nick Wark, the project manager. “The closure will allow for multiple crews to do line striping and paving during the nighttime hours.”

Then, crews next week will implement the crossover, causing all southbound traffic to use the northbound lane.

“That is when the public will notice a significant traffic change with both directions utilizing the crossover and using the northbound lane with new jersey barriers in between,” said Wark.

This project will only replace a section of the culvert about 50 feet under the road that is damaged. Wark says the goal is to have the broken section of culvert replaced before winter, but there will be more that needs to be done.

“Sometime in the next one to three years you will see a similar project on the northbound barrels,” said Wark.

While we are in the thick of roadwork season, Wark reminds drivers to take it easy.

“Be very attentive, follow all the signs, no texting, and stay alert,” said Wark.

The goal is also to make sure that the culvert that is replaced is using the most up-to-date standard for culvert size and capacity.

“We work very collaboratively with the Agency of Natural Resources to properly size our structures for aquatic organism passage, as well as to handle large storm events. We have very up-to-date standards for sizing and that will be used here,” said Wark.

Wark says in this case, that is the plan, not just with the replaced section, but once they do the full replacement as well.

Related Story:

I-89 sinkhole slows traffic near Exit 11

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Rebecca Abair and Jessie Locke with their daughter, Vivienne June Locke.
Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment
Deven Moffitt
Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide
A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and...
Construction worker accused of setting White River Junction fire

Latest News

Courtesy: Killington Resort
Killington gears up for final ski weekend
File photo
Fish for free in New Hampshire this weekend
Killington Resort is looking more green than white, but it’s still offering up its signature...
Killington gears up for final ski weekend
Grab your fishing poles and bait, Saturday is Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire.
Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire is Saturday