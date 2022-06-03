State: watch out for the Spotted Lanternfly on nursery stock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials want you to watch out for the Spotted Lanternfly.

Vermont State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky says the reminder comes because of the risk of egg masses being transported into the state on nursery stock this time of year.

She says if you just bought trees or shrubs, especially crabapple trees, check the trunks and branches for egg masses as the invasive likes to hitch hike.

Rosovsky says they can pose a big risk to fruit trees, so she wants Vermonters paying attention.

“We are trying to prevent one from becoming established, that’s our goal at the moment. It seems like these insects move pretty readily. So to keep from having an established population, if we can find them and get rid of them before they gain a toe hold, then we would be in pretty good shape,” said Rosovsky.

Rosovsky says one of the best ways to keep invasives out of the state is by making people aware.

It’s unclear if the fly would be able to survive Vermont’s winters.

