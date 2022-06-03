Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For almost four decades, Joseph Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains.

During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His latest book, “Loose Ends: Memories of a Life Not Yet Lived,” is a memoir featuring short vignettes from his childhood in Ludlow and Chester and his adulthood in Burlington and Windsor.

In honor of her #666 episode, Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger traveled to Woodstock to meet up with Citro and get a tour of some of his favorite spooky spots.

