Suozzi, Williams, but no Hochul in 1st NY governor debate

NEW YORK (AP) - Two of the three leading Democrats running for governor of New York faced off in their first debate.

New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi missed no opportunities Thursday to attack the absent incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul, from Buffalo, became governor in August when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. Her campaign said she didn’t participate in the debate in order to concentrate on the ending of the legislative session in Albany.

There are two scheduled debates that include Hochul; one on June 7 and the other on June 16.

The Democratic primary for governor is June 28.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)