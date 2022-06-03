Advertisement

Suozzi, Williams, but no Hochul in 1st NY governor debate

Gov. Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul(Hans Pennink | AP / Hans Pennick)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Two of the three leading Democrats running for governor of New York faced off in their first debate.

New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi missed no opportunities Thursday to attack the absent incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul, from Buffalo, became governor in August when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. Her campaign said she didn’t participate in the debate in order to concentrate on the ending of the legislative session in Albany.

There are two scheduled debates that include Hochul; one on June 7 and the other on June 16.

The Democratic primary for governor is June 28.

