Advertisement

Tips for homeowners opting to build

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many future homeowners have opted to build rather than buy to bypass the red hot mousing market, but experts say that route can also have pitfalls.

Supply chain issues and labor shortages continue to add uncertainties to the building process. The Better Business Bureau says it’s especially important for prospective home builders to do their research on contractors and read the fine print in any contracts they sign.

“They are extremely complicated and they’re often times written to protect the builder, not the person who’s paying for the home to be built. So, you want to make sure that you get someone else, an expert in the area to review the contract. If you have a lawyer, It only takes a little bit of time and a little bit of money and it can save you in the long run,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

She says it’s especially important to be clear on the timeline for building your home and what happens if it changes.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover
Rebecca Abair and Jessie Locke with their daughter, Vivienne June Locke.
Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Deven Moffitt
Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide

Latest News

Sea lamprey are native to the Connecticut River basin and play a vital role in the ecosystem.
Anglers urged to leave spawning lamprey on Conn. River alone
sdf
Upper Valley Special Olympians get big send off
The Vermont Dairy Festival opened in Enosburg Thursday and goes all weekend.
Vermont Dairy Festival underway in Enosburg Falls
SDF
Federal officials tour innovative Waterbury water treatment plant
MM
Vermont Dairy Festival underway in Enosburg PART 2