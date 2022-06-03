Tips for homeowners opting to build

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many future homeowners have opted to build rather than buy to bypass the red hot mousing market, but experts say that route can also have pitfalls.

Supply chain issues and labor shortages continue to add uncertainties to the building process. The Better Business Bureau says it’s especially important for prospective home builders to do their research on contractors and read the fine print in any contracts they sign.

“They are extremely complicated and they’re often times written to protect the builder, not the person who’s paying for the home to be built. So, you want to make sure that you get someone else, an expert in the area to review the contract. If you have a lawyer, It only takes a little bit of time and a little bit of money and it can save you in the long run,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

She says it’s especially important to be clear on the timeline for building your home and what happens if it changes.

