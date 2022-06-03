two dead in tractor trailer rollover crash

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people have died in a tractor-trailer rollover Thursday, which police believe may have been caused by a mechanical failure.

Vermont State Police say it happened around 1:20 pm on Route 64 in Williamstown. They say witnesses reported -- the tractor trailer’s brakes were smoking before the accident.

Then -- when the driver attempted to take a sharp turn -- the truck flipped on its side -- and slid into a ditch. The driver died at the hospital -- and the passenger died on scene.

Neither were wearing a seatbelt. Police haven’t released their names yet.

The road was closed for about five hours.

