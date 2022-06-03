Advertisement

Upper Valley Special Olympians get big send off

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A police parade through White River Junction Friday honored athletes preparing to compete at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.

Swimmer Lili Leonard-Heath admits she is “a little” nervous.

Steven Zue, a bowler, is feeling good. “Because I want to win bowling and get first place in bowling,” he said.

“Going down to Florida, Disney World, it’s awesome,” said powerlifter Brett Clough.

“I feel excited,” added Ellie Havrda, who runs track and field.

The athletes are part of the Upper Valley Hawks Special Olympics team. They will be competing for the New Hampshire delegation in Florida. “Special Olympics brings people together and it keeps people together,” said Mary Alice Leonard-Heath, who coordinates the program in the Upper Valley. She’s also Lili’s mom and says the sendoff means a lot. “Community, support, respect, We even have public works trucks here which I am so psyched about.”

Zue, who is in his 50s, is one of the older athletes. “It’s all the good people and everything like that,” he said.

As for what they are trying to accomplish... “I’m just trying to get the numbers I want out of this versus trying to beat someone,” Clough said.

“Just best that I can,” Leonard-Heath said.

“My goal is to represent,” added Havrda.

The athletes will be in Florida for about 10 days. Another celebration is being planned in Hartford for when they return.

