Vermont Dairy Festival underway in Enosburg Falls

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Dairy Festival makes its return this weekend to Enosburg Falls for its 65th year.

On the agenda for the weekend are rides, entertainment, a parade, and family fun at Lincoln Park.

The dairy festival, which was canceled the last two years, is the biggest fundraiser for the Enosburg Falls Lions Club, which officials say, does a lot to help the local dairy industry. At the same time, the dairy industry is helping the Lions to raise money.

Farmers we spoke to said this event is great for helping promote and form a connection between the dairy industry and local communities.

“This day and age, it’s very difficult to work with the environment piece, which can be very controversial within communities and that sort of thing. So, this is a way to showcase what agriculture and dairy does to help the environment,” said Paul Stanley, a local farmer.

He says there will be opportunities to learn about some of those environmental feats within the industry this weekend, like manure injection and nutrient management.

Elissa Borden also spoke with festival chair Pierre Boudreau.

