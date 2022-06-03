Advertisement

Voting rights protections passed in New York legislature

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers have passed legislation making it easier to sue over discriminatory voting policies, and requiring localities with a history of civil right violations to get approval before changing election rules.

Those include things like removing people from voter rolls, reducing voting hours or the cutting number of polling sites.

The Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate passed the legislation on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said she will review it.

New York’s bill follows the U.S. Senate’s failure in January to pass voting legislation that would have enabled the Justice Department to intervene in states with a history of voter inference.

