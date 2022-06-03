Vt. conservation groups irked by governor’s latest veto

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A conservation bill vetoed by Governor Phil Scott Thursday is raising the ire of lawmakers and environmental groups. The measure aimed at protecting biodiversity came out of Vermont’s Climate Action Plan and is the second major climate initiative to get the ax from the governor.

House Bill 606 would have required Vermont to come up with a plan to conserve 30% of Vermont’s land area by 2030 and 50% by 2050. Right now the state has 24% of its land in conservation. Supporters say the measure is aimed at preserving land in the face of climate change and development and that it aligns with White House efforts.

“We’re checking the box and paying attention dutifully to the housing crisis, but we’ve got to balance that with how do we accommodate housing where we want it and balance that with the rural nature of Vermont, which is key to our economical and ecological well-being,” said Jamey Fidel with the Vermont Natural Resources Council.

Conservation groups warn that the veto -- along with another recent veto on an Act 250 reform bill - could lead to poor community planning. “It’s a real disappointment that we can’t initiate a planning process to look at how do we maintain the rural character of Vermont,” Fidel said.

“It’s more of a preservation approach than a conservation approach that was envisioned by this bill,” Vt. Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore. She says the language of the bill was too narrow and that it would have stifled conservation tools that Vermont already uses. “It was limited to permanent conservation and so it wouldn’t have necessarily supported things like a payment-for-ecosystems approach or the Use Value Appraisal program that is so important to our landowners.”

The Republican governor has faced a Democratic majority his entire tenure in office and the policy differences reached a crescendo this past session. This latest veto brings the governor’s career veto tally to 33 -- 10 of them this session. And four of them after lawmakers went home for the summer. Lawmakers did not schedule an override session before adjourning, saying it is a practice to be avoided.

“I would really hate for Vermonters to get used to that kind of veto and then the Legislature coming back. That’s not how we should govern in Vermont,” said Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans.

According to legislative data, lawmakers have held 10 veto sessions since 2000.

Secretary Moore says the governor isn’t opposed to exploring another version of the bill next year. But it will be a new biennium with a new slate of lawmakers that could have a much different dynamic.

