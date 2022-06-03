Advertisement

Vt. GOP candidates call for metal detectors in every school

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont Republicans running for office took to the Statehouse steps Friday calling for action in the wake of school threats.

Greg Thayer is running for lieutenant governor. He and others outlined several steps they’d like to see taken including installing metal detectors in every Vermont school, looking into new surveillance cameras that can detect firearms on an individual, and increasing federal and state funding to boost security.

Thayer says now is the time to look at changing the way we approach public safety in schools. “It’s a different world and I think we have to take precautions. We see the breakdown of the family, we see the breakdown of a lot of institutions -- things have changed -- so we have to have those protections in place to protect people,” he said. Thayer also wants to place retired police or veterans in schools as school resource officers.

Some critics say SROs would not prevent a school shooting and instead would lead to higher discipline rates for students of color and children with disabilities.

