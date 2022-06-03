Advertisement

Vt. high school championship season underway

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the championship season in Vermont high school sports.

Burlington is hosting the D-2 track and field state finals Friday evening and the D-4 championships are underway in manchester.

Darren Perron spoke with the Vermont Principals’ Association’s Bob Johnson about what it takes to pull off big events like these, as well as his plans to retire after a 20-year career.

