BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plan on dry and mainly sunny conditions heading into the upcoming weekend. Any lingering showers on Friday evening will wrap up overnight with partly sunny skies set for Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, we could see a few clouds along the Canadian border with the chance of a stray shower, but any wet weather will be limited. Temperatures will be close to normal as well with highs in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll see partly sunny skies once again on Sunday with temperatures just slightly cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds thicken up again on Monday ahead of our next weather system with a chance of showers by the end of the day. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Plan on some wet weather for Monday night and Tuesday as our next weather system moves in. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with the chance of showers heading into the end of the work week on Thursday and Friday. Highs through most of the week will be just a few degrees below normal with highs in the low 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.