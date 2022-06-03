Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plan on dry and mainly sunny conditions heading into the upcoming weekend. Any lingering showers on Friday evening will wrap up overnight with partly sunny skies set for Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, we could see a few clouds along the Canadian border with the chance of a stray shower, but any wet weather will be limited. Temperatures will be close to normal as well with highs in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll see partly sunny skies once again on Sunday with temperatures just slightly cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds thicken up again on Monday ahead of our next weather system with a chance of showers by the end of the day. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Plan on some wet weather for Monday night and Tuesday as our next weather system moves in. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with the chance of showers heading into the end of the work week on Thursday and Friday. Highs through most of the week will be just a few degrees below normal with highs in the low 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover
Rebecca Abair and Jessie Locke with their daughter, Vivienne June Locke.
Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Deven Moffitt
Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast