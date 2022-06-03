Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast.
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday, everyone! After a few showers and possible thunderstorms during the morning hours, we will be clearing out, and keeping it that way for the rest of the first weekend of June.

Temperatures will be real close to normal over the next several days (normal high in Burlington is now 74°).

It will get a bit showery again next week with a couple of weak frontal systems coming through, one late Monday through Tuesday, and another one coming in for Thursday.

Get outside and take MAX Advantage of the nice weather this weekend! -Gary

