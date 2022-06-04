Burlington’s Jazz Festival returns to the Queen City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a three-year hiatus-- the Burlington Jazz Festival is back in full swing.

Friday, the annual event started on a high note with the sound of black music, a group putting a cultural twist on the classic musical.

For last year’s scaled-down event -- organizers say the acts were limited to local artists. This year the theme is ancestry.

Festival curator, Michael Mwenso says they’ll be focusing on the power and healing of black music -- such as R&B and soul.

“We have been able to thematically create a space for healing and music-- but also creating a way to bring our artists up here for ten days, who can really foster relationships within the Burlington community” said Mwenso.

Shows will be taking place at the Flynn, Burlington City Arts, and the Vermont Comedy Club.

Some are even free and you can listen in on several jam sessions.

