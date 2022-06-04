Lake Champlain Basin Program releases the Lake Management Plan for 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Champlain Basin Program has announced a new 5-year plan, outlining the next steps in the protection and restoration of the lake and it’s basin.

The plan is called ‘Opportunities for Action 2022,” and has four primary goals: Clean Water, Healthy Ecosystems, Thriving Communities, and an Informed and Involved Public.

It will focus on projects and programs that address the impacts of climate change, and hopes to engage the role that underserved communities can play in restoring the lake.

The 2022 update continues to address the latest challenges and opportunities related to nutrient loading, aquatic invasive species, contaminants, habitat conservation, and cultural heritage preservation and interpretation. This plan also highlights two overarching goals: addressing the impacts of a changing climate on water quality and ecosystem health of the Lake Champlain watershed, and including diverse voices in decision processes and supporting communities with environmental justice concerns related to the Lake.

“Vermont continues to be committed to meeting its environmental challenges. Our efforts to protect and restore Lake Champlain have benefited from strong and active partnership with the Lake Champlain Basin Program, the State of New York, and the Province of Quebec.,” Vt. Governor Phil Scott said. “We are excited to continue this partnership and aid in the implementation of Opportunities for Action.”

This is the fourth update to the original plan that was introduced in 1966.

