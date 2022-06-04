Police searching for driver after single car crash in Ripton

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are still searching for the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 105E on Friday night.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they say the operator of the vehicle had fled the scene, and the vehicle was unoccupied.

Troopers deployed a k-9 unit and were assisted by the Middlebury Police Department and area fire and rescue crews, but did not locate the driver.

They believe alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.