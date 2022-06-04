Advertisement

Shelburne Police promotes officer to Chief

(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Selectboard has picked the town’s new police chief.

At the end of May -- they’re planning to drop the “acting” portion of Acting Chief Michael Thomas’ title.

Thomas has been serving as acting chief since late March -- when former Chief Aaron Noble entered into a separation agreement with the town.

Under Noble, the department saw high turnover and division among officers. Thomas has been with the department for more than 20 years.

In late April -- he told Channel Three his goals for the department are to recruit officers and create a clear vision for the future.

Contract agreements with the town are still ongoing-- so Thomas still has yet to be sworn in.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover
Lake Region Union High School receives school threat
Juvenile charged with ‘domestic terrorism’ following Lake Region Union H.S. threat
Courtesy: VTrans
Section of I-89 to close Friday night ahead of major repair
Rebecca Abair and Jessie Locke with their daughter, Vivienne June Locke.
Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment

Latest News

Wildcats and Chargers take crowns at Knap Field
White River Valley girls, Craftsbury boys win D4 Track titles
Raiders go back to back on both boys and girls side
U-32 sweeps D2 Track and Field championships
Burlington Jazz Festival
Burlington’s Jazz Festival returns to the Queen City
Jazz Fest
Burlington's Jazz Festival returns to the Queen City