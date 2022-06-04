Shelburne Police promotes officer to Chief

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Selectboard has picked the town’s new police chief.

At the end of May -- they’re planning to drop the “acting” portion of Acting Chief Michael Thomas’ title.

Thomas has been serving as acting chief since late March -- when former Chief Aaron Noble entered into a separation agreement with the town.

Under Noble, the department saw high turnover and division among officers. Thomas has been with the department for more than 20 years.

In late April -- he told Channel Three his goals for the department are to recruit officers and create a clear vision for the future.

Contract agreements with the town are still ongoing-- so Thomas still has yet to be sworn in.

