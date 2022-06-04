South Burlington hires new fire chief

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A change in roles in South Burlington.

Burlington’s Fire Chief, Steven Locke, has accepted a position to be the chief in South Burlington. He is replacing South Burlington fire chief, Terry Francis -- who will become fire marshal -- overseeing construction permitting, inspections, and fire prevention.

Locke served more than six years in Burlington.

