Advertisement

South Burlington hires new fire chief

Steven Locke, Burlington Fire Chief accepts position as South Burlington's Fire Chief.
Steven Locke, Burlington Fire Chief accepts position as South Burlington's Fire Chief.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A change in roles in South Burlington.

Burlington’s Fire Chief, Steven Locke, has accepted a position to be the chief in South Burlington. He is replacing South Burlington fire chief, Terry Francis -- who will become fire marshal -- overseeing construction permitting, inspections, and fire prevention.

Locke served more than six years in Burlington.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover
Rebecca Abair and Jessie Locke with their daughter, Vivienne June Locke.
Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Lake Region Union High School receives school threat
Juvenile charged with ‘domestic terrorism’ following Lake Region Union H.S. threat

Latest News

Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont
Some Vermont Republicans running for office took to the Statehouse steps Friday calling for...
Vt. GOP candidates call for metal detectors in every school
Anglers urged to leave spawning lamprey on Conn. River alone
Joe Citro
Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont