U-32 sweeps D2 Track and Field championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - U-32 continued its recent dominance of D2 track and field, with the boys and girls sweeping the state championship meets Friday afternoon at Burlington High School.

There were plenty of great individual performances in this meet. Missisquoi’s Ruth Brueckner took wins in both the 200 and 800 meter dashes. She’d finish third in the high jump as well.

Olivia Thomas of Milton also picked up a couple wins, as she claimed both the 100 meters and the long jump.

But on the team side of things, this would turn into a battle between Rice and U-32. Laura Hoak racked up some points in the throwing events: she won the javelin, took second in shot put, and was sixth in discus.

Autumn Carstensen demonstrated the hops! She would claim wins in both the high jump and the 100 meter hurdles as well as a runner up finish in the long jump.

But it was not enough for the Knights to overcome U-32. Cara Richardson would beat Hoak for that shotput title, and on the track, Ginger Long took the win in the 1500 meters. Isabel Moustakas won the 300 hurdles, finished second in high jump, and was part of the 4x400 meter relay team that sealed the win. The Raider girls beat Rice by 12 points to go back to back.

On the boys side of things, Bryon Noyes of Lyndon did some work with the throwing events. He’d win the discus and finish second in shot put.

Noah Beayon of Fair Haven was clearly the fastest sprinter on the track, taking the 100 meters, 200 meters, and anchored the Slaters’ win in the 4x100 relay.

Peoples put on a really serious charge for the team title. Sawyer Beck led the way there with wins in the 400 and high jump and he was also part of the winning 4x400 team.

But U-32 just had too much depth in the distance events. Sargent Burns would win the 800 meters, leading three Raiders in the top four. Oliver Hansen won the 3000 meters, an event in which U-32 claimed 5 of the top 7 spots. Hansen and Burns would take second and third in the 1500 as well...and neither one of them was on the U-32 team that won the 4x800 relay.

U-32 edged Peoples 104-101.5 to win their second straight crown and eighth in the last nine seasons.

