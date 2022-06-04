Advertisement

What to do Saturday, June 4

What to do in our region Saturday, June 4.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, June 4.

Champlain Union School District hosts its 2nd annual Pride Rally on Saturday, June 4. This rally will happen rain or shine. Guests can expect food, music, fun activities, queer legislators, educators, and students. The rally is being held at CVU High from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. organizers hope this event will allow LGBTQ community members to feel seen, celebrated, and safe. All are welcome to attend.

The Catamount Outdoor Family Center is celebrating National Trails Day Saturday.

Guests will learn how they can take max advantage of the trails year-round. Families can go for a nature walk to discover local plants and wildlife. The Vermont Bike Association will be there to teach guests just what it takes to maintain the trails. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will go on until 3 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5 a person.

The Queen City welcomes a new outdoor market experience Saturday.

The BTV Market is making its debut Saturday. There’s a wide variety of vendors, live music, food, and art. City Hall Park will host the market every Saturday until Oct. 1. The market opens at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover
Lake Region Union High School receives school threat
Juvenile charged with ‘domestic terrorism’ following Lake Region Union H.S. threat
Courtesy: VTrans
Section of I-89 to close Friday night ahead of major repair
Rebecca Abair and Jessie Locke with their daughter, Vivienne June Locke.
Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment

Latest News

Burlington leaf blower ordinance
New ordinance in Burlington bans gas-powered leaf blowers
New acting chief
Acting police chief
Police searching for driver after single car crash in Ripton