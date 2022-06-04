What to do Saturday, June 4

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, June 4.

Champlain Union School District hosts its 2nd annual Pride Rally on Saturday, June 4. This rally will happen rain or shine. Guests can expect food, music, fun activities, queer legislators, educators, and students. The rally is being held at CVU High from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. organizers hope this event will allow LGBTQ community members to feel seen, celebrated, and safe. All are welcome to attend.

The Catamount Outdoor Family Center is celebrating National Trails Day Saturday.

Guests will learn how they can take max advantage of the trails year-round. Families can go for a nature walk to discover local plants and wildlife. The Vermont Bike Association will be there to teach guests just what it takes to maintain the trails. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will go on until 3 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5 a person.

The Queen City welcomes a new outdoor market experience Saturday.

The BTV Market is making its debut Saturday. There’s a wide variety of vendors, live music, food, and art. City Hall Park will host the market every Saturday until Oct. 1. The market opens at 11 a.m.

