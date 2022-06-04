Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Any showers in northern sections will be ending this evening, with a cool night tonight. Lows will be in the 40s, but a few upper 30s are possible in the colder valleys. Sunday will be a beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday will be dry and warmer.

The middle of the week will be more active, with some showers. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, with showers during the afternoon and overnight. There is the chance for thunderstorms. Showers will move out Wednesday morning, followed by partly sunny skies. Another system is expected to bring showers Thursday. Showers will be more scattered Friday, along with breaks of sunshine. At this point, Saturday is looking decent. High temperatures will be generally near average, in the 70s, and lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover
Lake Region Union High School receives school threat
Juvenile charged with ‘domestic terrorism’ following Lake Region Union H.S. threat
Courtesy: VTrans
Section of I-89 to close Friday night ahead of major repair
Rebecca Abair and Jessie Locke with their daughter, Vivienne June Locke.
Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late Night weather forecast
Late Night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast