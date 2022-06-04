BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Any showers in northern sections will be ending this evening, with a cool night tonight. Lows will be in the 40s, but a few upper 30s are possible in the colder valleys. Sunday will be a beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday will be dry and warmer.

The middle of the week will be more active, with some showers. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, with showers during the afternoon and overnight. There is the chance for thunderstorms. Showers will move out Wednesday morning, followed by partly sunny skies. Another system is expected to bring showers Thursday. Showers will be more scattered Friday, along with breaks of sunshine. At this point, Saturday is looking decent. High temperatures will be generally near average, in the 70s, and lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

