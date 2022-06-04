BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the first weekend of June, and the weather is looking great. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 70s. The only fly in the ointment will be the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm or two in the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire as a cold front moves through. Tonight will be quite cool, with lows in the 40s, and even a few upper 30s in the colder valleys. Sunday will be great, with mostly sunny skies.

The week will have some nice days, and some with showers. Monday will be another dry day, with highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the 40s and 50s. Showers are then likely Tuesday, with some heavy downpours possible. That said, the chance for thunderstorms is low, and severe weather is not expected. Wednesday will be dry, then more showers are likely Thursday. Friday is looking iffy, with a few showers possible. High temperatures will be pleasant…mainly in the low 70s, and lows will range from the upper 40s to low 50s.

