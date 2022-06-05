Advertisement

Change of command at the 158th Fighter Wing of VTANG

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leadership changes to report at the Vermont Army and Air National Guard.

Four divisions, the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the 158th Fighter Wing, the Vermont Air National Guard State Command, and the Garrison Support Command all are transferring head responsibility to a new teammate.

At The 158th Fighter Wing Command, Chief Master Sergeant Jeffery Stebbins transferred responsibility over to Chief Master Sergeant Adrianne Schulz. Stebbins will become the Vermont Air National Guard State Command Chief, which is the highest enlisted position an Airman can obtain.

Schulz is the first female wing command chief in the 158th Fighter Wing history.

“I promise to keep the best intentions of the men and women of the 158th fighter wing in each and every decision I’m apart of. I will do everything within my influence to help you achieve your personal and professional goals. I will do this by listening more than I speak, having tough conversations, seeking your ideas and partnership and representing the enlisted force at all times,” said Chief Master Sergeant Adrianne Schulz,158th Fighter Wing Command.

Sunday will be the State Command Chief and the Garrison Support Command ceremonies.

