Class in Bolton Valley preparing cyclists for summer season

BOLTON VALLEY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the start of mountain biking season, and many people are gearing up to hit the trails.

Bolton Valley is a popular place for people with all sorts of experience. They’re reminding people of a few important things as they strap on their helmets.

One is to get your gear inspected, and the other is to take care of yourself. Bolton Babe Force, is in the middle of a series focused on how to properly prepare your body for the activity.

“You want to make sure you’re focusing on all the joints you need when biking, like hips, back, not just strength training stuff, but you want to build a foundation for going out on the trails,” Kate Kuzminski said.

The class is open to any women in the area. Classes are being held every Friday until June 17, 2022.

