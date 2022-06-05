Advertisement

Exhumed War of 1812 veterans in Burlington reinterred to Lakeview Cemetery

By Melissa Cooney
Jun. 4, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Remains of 30 veterans from the War of 1812 are given a new resting place at Burlington’s Lakeview Cemetery.

The war of 1812 may have been over 200 years ago, but the memory of its veterans and those who passed through Burlington are still being honored.

“It’s really one of the only times that Burlington and American history has coincided such that soldiers were sacrificing their lives right here in our city,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Vermont.

Vermont’s state historic preservation team says military records show that more than 550 U.S. regulars died and were buried in Burlington from the war of 1812 against Britain.

“Because of its strategic location among Lake Champlain which facilitated the move of supplies and troops,” said Laura Trieschmann, the State Historic Preservation Officer.

The veterans, who were unknown then and are still unknown now, were originally buried on private properties in the Old North End.

In the past two decades, 30 became unearthed during different construction projects.

Preserving and eventually reinterring these veterans is something archaeologists at the University of Vermont have been working on since 2002.

“You get all the kind of glimpses into a world basically 210 years ago,” said archaeologist Kate Kenny.

Kenny is one of the archaeologists who dedicated thousands of hours to work on this project.

She says it’s been an honor preserving the veteran’s remains and learning a bit about each one.

“The individual apparently had a small broach with him. There were a couple that had earrings, you start to see the individuals,” said Kenny.

Now, a new columbarium and headstone added to Burlington’s Lakeview Cemetery to serve as the final resting place for the 30 exhumed soldiers. Many represent states all along the eastern seaboard.

