Graduation day for Vermont’s CCV students

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Community College of Vermont (CCV) held its commencement ceremony today at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House.

More than 450 students received associate or 2 year degrees. Students representing all 14 Vermont counties graduated, along with students from 14 states and 13 countries. The youngest graduate is 17 and the oldest is 69. Also among the graduates are 43 veteran and military-connected students.

Governor Scott addressed the Class of 2022, and encouraged graduates to use their CCV education to strengthen Vermont’s workforce.

