Motorcycle ride to support youth mental health

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - The “Widows Sons Masonic Riders” gathered Saturday morning at the P & H Truck Stop in Wells River to ride to remember one of their own and to ride for youth mental health.

The group is heading north to Scarborough, Maine Saturday in honor of their fallen brother Scott Palmer. He was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2019. Those who knew Scott say he was always willing to step up and give a helping hand so this year they will be riding to raise funds for “We R Hope”, an organization that provides an affordable summer youth mental health retreat for students from second grade to High School. The camp helps kids learn coping mechanisms to support themselves and their peers.

“We decided to combine the two rides. I think we raised $2,400 with last year’s ride, so hopefully this year we can beat that by a substantial amount,” said Jim Stevens of “Widows Sons” Grand Master.

“They do yoga, mindfulness, swimming, hiking, equine wellness, anxiety education and emotional wellness. There are a lot of things to keep them busy, but most importantly”, continued Sean Perry, Executive Director of “We R Hope,” “We want to keep them off their phones and focusing on their well being.”

The retreat costs $25 a day, and it runs from July 5 through July 22. Those interested in enrolling their students can contact info@werhope.org

