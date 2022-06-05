St. Johnsbury boys repeat, Essex girls end title drought at D1 track and field state championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Catch St. Johnsbury and Essex if you can. That was the theme at the Vermont high school Division-I track and field state championships at Burlington High School on Saturday.

The state meet featured a plethora of impressive individual performances like St. Johnsbury’s Lizzie Jones chipping her front tooth and still finding a way to win the shotput and pole vault events. But no one could keep the Essex girls team close. The Hornets racked up the points in the middle distances and relays with Sarah Hall taking the 400m and Heidi Stewart winning the 800m.

Genevieve Brzoza topped off the day for the Hornets in the long jump to help Essex claim its first girls state title since 2014.

On the boys side, it came down to a battle between CVU and St. Johnsbury for the team crown. Greg Seraus had himself a day breaking the state 100m record in the prelims with a time of 10.76 seconds. Seraus would also win the 200m and was a part of the winning 4x100 meter relay team.

But the Hilltoppers came to play. Evan Thornton-Sherman led the way breaking his own state record he set a few weeks ago in the 1500m with a new mark of 3:51:51. Thornton-Sherman also earned the win in the 3000m race and led the pack in the boys 4x400m and 4x800m relay races. St. Johnsbury returned to the top for the second straight year. The Hilltoppers edged out CVU with a final point total of 114.5 to 106.

