Thetford boys, girls track and field teams three-peat at D3 state championships

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Life has been pretty good the past couple years for the Thetford Panthers when it comes to outdoor track and field.

This year was no different as the Thetford boys and girls track and field squads dominated once again to claim a three-peat at the D3 state championships at Windsor High School’s Murphy-Morse Track Complex. The boys side finished with 158 points -- 49 points better than second-place finisher Woodstock with 109 points. Windsor rounded out the top three for the boys with 97 points. Thetford’s girls team concluded the day with 166 points, which was 81 points higher than Lake Region in second place with 85 points. Windsor also took third on the girl’s side with 83 points.

Finn Linehan earned the win in the pole vault while Gus Byrne ran away with wins in the 100m and 200m races. Tobin Durham grabbed the 1500m and 3000m wins to help propel the boys team to the top. Madelyn Durkee guided the Panthers in the girls team events as the Panthers swept both the 400m and 800m runs. Madison Powers ran her way to the win in the 300m hurdles.

