WCAX wins New England Emmy award for most outstanding Military News

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 45th New England Emmy Awards ceremony was held Saturday in Boston. Darren Perron accepted the award for the 2022 Most Outstanding Military News for his work regarding the health of soldiers that were exposed to burn pits while serving in the military.

WCAX was nominated for seven New England Emmy awards.

https://www.wcax.com/2021/05/19/battle-over-burn-pits-1st-of-its-kind-lawsuit/

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.