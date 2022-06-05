Advertisement

WCAX wins New England Emmy award for most outstanding Military News

Darren Perron Emmy
Darren Perron Emmy(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 45th New England Emmy Awards ceremony was held Saturday in Boston. Darren Perron accepted the award for the 2022 Most Outstanding Military News for his work regarding the health of soldiers that were exposed to burn pits while serving in the military.

WCAX was nominated for seven New England Emmy awards.

https://www.wcax.com/2021/05/19/battle-over-burn-pits-1st-of-its-kind-lawsuit/

