What to do Sunday, June 5.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Sunday, June 5.

One Good Deed and Sustainability Academy are teaming up to host a plant swap event at Lawrence Barnes Athletic Field.

You can stroll by to swap any extra perennials, annuals, or house plants. In exchange, you can pick up new plants to take home. Participants are also welcome to donate any unwanted plants to the event. Organizers ask for all plants to be labeled. In hopes of reducing the spread of invasive species. You can still browse and shop for plants even if you don’t have any to exchange. Organizers ask for those guests to stop by around 11:30 a.m. The event will start at 9:30 a.m. and go on until 12:30 p.m.

Fur haven Dog park opens its gates in Fair Haven, Vermont Sunday, June 5.

There are prizes for your pups, various contests, a dog show, and complimentary lunch. You can enter your dog to win a costume, best trick contest, or obedience competition. Free lunch includes hot dogs, dessert, and beverages. There will also be door prizes. The fun starts at noon and will go on until 3 p.m.

There is a community kickball fund-a-thon happening at Roosevelt park Sunday.

Vermont Acess to Reproductive Freedom is hosting the event. Their goal is to raise $15,000. Guests can expect there to be raffle prizes. The event starts at 3 p.m. and ill go on until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.