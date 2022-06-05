Winooski celebrating 100th municipal year

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski turns 100 this year and the city is celebrating. Saturday, hundreds of Winooski residents gathered on the rotary park to celebrate the city’s 100th municipal year. it became a city in March 0f 1922 after being an incorporated village in Colchester. At the time, it was known as an industrial hub in woolen textiles, screens, and furniture.

Now it’s a densely populated city where visitors and residents enjoy a downtown, and Saturday, a birthday party.

“Winooski is really special that we’ve always been welcoming and we’ve always been welcoming, we’ve always provided opportunity to all people. You can see that in the types of businesses we have and the types of residents we have. We have diversity in every direction and we’re so so proud of that we’ve always had that,” said Meredith Bay-Tyack, Executive Director at Downtown Winooski, Inc.

Residents enjoyed local vendors, food, and musicians to celebrate the big day.

