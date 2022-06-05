BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Overall, it was a pleasant weekend. Monday is looking good too, with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A warm front may touch off an isolated shower, but that’s about it. Tuesday is now looking dry into early afternoon. However, showers will move in after that, due to a slow-moving cold front. That front will keep showers around into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be partly sunny.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a low pressure system for Thursday, though models have been trending farther south with it. Still, it looks like we’ll get brushed by it, with showers likely. We’ll see some sun on Friday, but showers will be scattered about. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s, then Friday will reach the low 70s. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Next weekend is rather uncertain at this point, with the possibility of another storm system affecting the area. For now, it looks to be partly sunny, with a few showers each day. High temperatures will be pleasant though...getting into the low 70s.

