BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be another day with mostly sunny skies. Unlike Saturday, today will be a dry day for everyone. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, with comfortable humidity. Tonight won’t be as chilly as last night, though some 40s are still likely. Monday will be the last dry day before things get more active during the week.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday. A slow-moving cold front will bring showers during the afternoon and will continue overnight. Some downpours are possible, but severe weather isn’t expected. Only a few thunderstorms may occur. Wednesday will be the reverse of Tuesday, with morning showers giving way to afternoon sunshine.

Models differ a bit with a stronger low pressure for Thursday, but showers are a good bet. More significant rain isn’t out of the question. Friday will have some sun and scattered showers. Saturday is looking dry at this point. Temperatures will be near average, with highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

