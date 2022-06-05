Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be another day with mostly sunny skies. Unlike Saturday, today will be a dry day for everyone. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, with comfortable humidity. Tonight won’t be as chilly as last night, though some 40s are still likely. Monday will be the last dry day before things get more active during the week.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday. A slow-moving cold front will bring showers during the afternoon and will continue overnight. Some downpours are possible, but severe weather isn’t expected. Only a few thunderstorms may occur. Wednesday will be the reverse of Tuesday, with morning showers giving way to afternoon sunshine.

Models differ a bit with a stronger low pressure for Thursday, but showers are a good bet. More significant rain isn’t out of the question. Friday will have some sun and scattered showers. Saturday is looking dry at this point. Temperatures will be near average, with highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington leaf blower ordinance
New ordinance in Burlington bans gas-powered leaf blowers
Courtesy: VTrans
Section of I-89 to close Friday night ahead of major repair
Police searching for driver after single car crash in Ripton
Joe Citro
Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont
Lake Region Union High School receives school threat
Juvenile charged with ‘domestic terrorism’ following Lake Region Union H.S. threat

Latest News

wx
WCAX Saturday Evening weather webcast
wx
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast