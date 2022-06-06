Advertisement

2 Vermont men fined for abandoning boat in US wildlife area

Two Vermont men have been fined for abandoning an old boat in the Missisquoi River on the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The two men pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor in court on Thursday.

One of the men was ordered to pay $984 in restitution and a fine. The other was ordered to pay $600 in restitution and a fine.

Court records say one of the men bought a 19½ foot boat in 2021 for $150. He removed the engine and sold it.

Rather than paying to dispose of the boat, he recruited the second man to tow the boat to the river where it was abandoned.

