2 Vermont men fined for abandoning boat in US wildlife area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Two Vermont men have been fined for abandoning an old boat in the Missisquoi River on the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge.

The two men pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor in court on Thursday.

One of the men was ordered to pay $984 in restitution and a fine. The other was ordered to pay $600 in restitution and a fine.

Court records say one of the men bought a 19½ foot boat in 2021 for $150. He removed the engine and sold it.

Rather than paying to dispose of the boat, he recruited the second man to tow the boat to the river where it was abandoned.

